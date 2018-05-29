Mumbai Commercial Complex Fire: Death toll rises to four

Fire dept continues search operation for one person reported missing



Representational Image

The fire that broke out in Goregaon's Techniplex on Sunday evening is under control, but the death toll has risen to four from three and one other person is suspected to be missing. The search operation, which continued on Monday, was ongoing till the time of going to press.

The deceased have been identified as Naimuddin Shah, 25, Ramavtar, 45, Ram Tirathpal, 45, and Samshad Shah, 24. While two were found on the seventh floor, the others were found trapped in the lift, where they suffocated due to smoke, said fire officials.

"Difficulties in firefighting in glass facade buildings have been reported in the past, and this was no different," said a fire official. "Such buildings lack ventilation, and the smoke hampers operations. It becomes difficult to even access such buildings from outside, and breaking the glass poses the risk of causing injuries during rescue."

Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said, "We are continuing the search as one person is reported missing. We are searching every nook and corner of the building.

"Where and how the fire broke out is yet to be ascertained, but we suspect it started from an electrical duct." "They are searching floor by floor. Techniplex has been shut temporarily," said a security guard posted outside.