Mumbai Commercial Complex Fire: Labourer's body found in cabinet on 7th floor

Goregaon police have arrested three people for negligence during work at the Goregaon building



Representational Image

A day after the death toll in the Goregaon Techniplex fire rose to four, the search team found the body of a 23-year-old labourer on the seventh floor on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, deceased Abdula Raquib, a Sakinaka resident, was missing since the day the fire broke out and his elder brother had informed the cops about it.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior fire official said, "We continued the search operation with 20 firemen through Monday night, but couldn't find the fifth missing person. Finally on Tuesday morning we found the body from a huge cabinet on the seventh floor. He must have got inside to save himself but was suffocated to death." R A Chaudhari, deputy chief fire officer, said, "We are trying to find out the cause of the fire. Notices will be issued to the Techniplex authorities, as the fire fighting system was working partially."

Meanwhile, the Goregaon police arrested three people for negligence during work at the building. "Nitin Kothari, director of Pranam Infrastructure Private Limited, which had been given the contract for construction work; and two contractors-cum-labourers Ramzan Khan and Salim Manihar have been arrested. They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody," said Dhanaji Nalavde, senior inspector, Goregaon police station.

Also read: Mumbai commercial complex fire: Four killed, three arrested