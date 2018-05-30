Mumbai Commercial Complex Fire: Labourer's body found in cabinet on 7th floor
Goregaon police have arrested three people for negligence during work at the Goregaon building
Representational Image
A day after the death toll in the Goregaon Techniplex fire rose to four, the search team found the body of a 23-year-old labourer on the seventh floor on Tuesday morning.
According to the police, deceased Abdula Raquib, a Sakinaka resident, was missing since the day the fire broke out and his elder brother had informed the cops about it.
Speaking to mid-day, a senior fire official said, "We continued the search operation with 20 firemen through Monday night, but couldn't find the fifth missing person. Finally on Tuesday morning we found the body from a huge cabinet on the seventh floor. He must have got inside to save himself but was suffocated to death." R A Chaudhari, deputy chief fire officer, said, "We are trying to find out the cause of the fire. Notices will be issued to the Techniplex authorities, as the fire fighting system was working partially."
Meanwhile, the Goregaon police arrested three people for negligence during work at the building. "Nitin Kothari, director of Pranam Infrastructure Private Limited, which had been given the contract for construction work; and two contractors-cum-labourers Ramzan Khan and Salim Manihar have been arrested. They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody," said Dhanaji Nalavde, senior inspector, Goregaon police station.
Also read: Mumbai commercial complex fire: Four killed, three arrested
Flames engulf Malad market
On Tuesday morning, another fire broke out at a market near Malad West station. Civic officials said that three to four shops were completely gutted, while 15 to 20 others were partially damaged. On being informed, the fire department immediately sent eight fire engines and eight tankers to the spot. The blaze, which broke out around 6.45 am, was brought under control by 10.30 am. Sanjog Kabare, assistant municipal commissioner, said, "These shops have been there in the area for the past 50 years. We are trying to find out whether they were running illegally."
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Fire breaks out at Bandra commercial complex