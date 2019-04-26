Mumbai: Common Dolphin carcass recovered from Ghodbunder in Thane

national

A five feet long carcass of a Common Dolphin was recovered from Ghodbunder in Thane

Pic courtesy/Ranjeet Jadhav

In another incident of marine creatures washing ashore, a carcass of a Common Dolphin was recovered by the officials of Territorial Wing of Thane Forest Department from Ghodbundar Road after following up with a complaint.

Confirming the incident, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, Pawan Sharma informed, "The marine mammal was partially decomposed due to which a detailed autopsy was not possible. The carcass was of a male dolphin which was five feet in length and 40 kgs in weight. "

It should be noted that Dr. Priti Sathe, Dr. Achana Bapat, Dr. Neha Shah and Dr. Shama Shirodkar with support staff from Thane SPCA and representatives of RAWW in presence of Forest Department initiated further actions. "The carcass was then handed over to department who then disposed it," added Sharma.

In another incident, a huge carcass, suspected to be of a Blue Whale, washed ashore in Kegaon village in Navi Mumbai's Uran. The 13.10-metre decomposed carcass was discovered by locals, after which authorities were alerted. According to the deputy conservator of forests (Mangroves Cell), the whale measured 8.30 metres from tail to fin. N Vasudevan, additional principal chief conservator of forests, stated that there could be several reasons why the whale was washed ashore and it would be difficult to point to one.

"It must have died before reaching the shore. There is no major injury on the body. The place is rocky and machines can't go there, so it's problematic to dispose it. We are trying to use boats to drag it to another location. The other option would be to cut and remove the flesh and retain the skeleton," he said. Vasudevan added that a team from the Mangroves Cell has been dispatched to the site and will take a final call on what to do.

