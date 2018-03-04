Mumbai: Common man statue holding up pants featured at Artmetal Centre

If you have taken the road route from the suburbs to the Island (and not via the Sea Link), there's a chance you've spotted a man in cast iron with a coppery hue holding up his pants even as his torso seems to be hollowed out

If you have taken the road route from the suburbs to the Island (and not via the Sea Link), there's a chance you've spotted a man in cast iron with a coppery hue holding up his pants even as his torso seems to be hollowed out. A most interesting piece, the sculpture stands at Artmetal Centre and has been around for months. Initially, we thought he'd been commissioned by someone, but the owner of the place Raju Seth (he will share no other name) tells us it's something that he has made as his interpretation of the modern day common man.

"Thanks to GST, all businesses are down. The common man is left trying to hold up his pants," says Raju, whose Dhatu Kala Kendra does metal sculptures for architects and interior designers. He doesn't have an art education, but let's just say that creativity needs no degree.

