Mumbai: Community raises funds for man left comatose by Uber

Following mid-day's report, motoring enthusiasts raise Rs 5.5 lakh, and are planning a vintage car rally for more

Reza at the wheel in a Bugatti

Reza Abid Ali was a huge automobile aficionado, but safety always came first for him. It was a cruel twist of irony that an Uber driver's recklessness left him comatose since November 2016. Now, it is his fellow car enthusiasts who have come to his aid, raising funds for his treatment and family. Over the next couple of months, they also intend to organise safety drives, making Reza the face of road safety.

Uber is yet to offer any assistance for Reza's treatment, which has racked up Rs 1 crore in bills. But it took just one day for the Classic Drive Group (CDG) — a group of vintage car lovers, of which Reza was a member — to raise R5.5 lakh for the cause.

Just a couple of days after mid-day highlighted the family's plight, over 100 of Reza's friends and fellow car collectors gathered yesterday at a cafe at Horniman Circle, in support of the FoReza campaign (Forza is a German term that means 'keep fighting'). Kaizad Engineer, a close friend of Reza's who owns a vintage and classic car restoration business at Lamington Road, said, "We met at 10 am on Sunday at the usual spot at Horniman Circle. Reza is one of us, and we circulated the mid-day report on Facebook and different chat groups, appealing to people for funds. The funds can be used for Reza's children's education and for his treatment, so that his family need not worry about their future."



Reza's friends and fellow members of Classic Drive Group gathered to support the cause on Sunday

Many turned up

"There was a huge turnout; more than 100 people came from all over the city — Andheri, Bandra, south Mumbai, etc. Some of his school friends, work colleagues and neighbours came too," Engineer added.

Lalit Jogani, who runs Four Seasons Automobiles at Tardeo, where Reza worked, said, "We are going to start a trust to collect funds, as this will benefit the family in the long run, and both donors and the recipients can seek tax exemptions." He added, "On Sunday itself, we collected over Rs 5.5 lakh. Many more will send their contribution directly to Reza's wife, Nahid."



Members of the vintage car club drive to the gathering on Sunday. They will organise a safety rally in September

Speaking out against Uber

Setting up a trust will also help them to seek funds from the corporate sector, added the group. But raising funds is not their only aim. The group also hopes to shine the spotlight on cab aggregators like Uber who shrug off all responsibility in such mishaps. mid-day had reported that Uber had not even approached the family directly to apologise for the accident, let alone offer to help with medical expenses.

"Family and friends have showed their concern over Uber's response towards the family's ordeal, and we have decided to speak out against it," said Engineer.



Kaizad Engineer, Reza's friend

Face of road safety

Reza, according to his friends, was very particular about safety and actively participated in many four and two-wheeler rallies. "He was the safety marshal for most such sporting events organised outside Mumbai limits, and would ensure that all safety gear was in place before the start of the race," said a friend present at the gathering.

He drove his beloved Mini Cooper and KTM 390 motorcycle with utmost care, and even on the day of the accident, Reza was wearing his Harley Davidson helmet. The club is planning a safety rally in October, from BKC to Horniman Circle. "We want to make Reza the face of road safety. We will also spread safety awareness and expose cab aggregators who do not value human life and deny their responsibility," Engineer added.

They intend to participate in the annual vintage car rally held by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), and have received support for the cause from WIAA chief, Nitin Dossa.

Nahid says

Reza's wife, Nahid was not present at the gathering, but sent a message of thanks to those who participated: "I pray for all of you, as you all have helped me at my most difficult time. I pray the almighty makes no one, not even my bitterest enemy, go through this. Reza has been a fighter since the time I have known him. Yes, I do get depressed, I cry buckets, but I just pray for everything to go right. Just pray for my husband, that some day he will wake up. Reza is lucky indeed to have friends like you all."

