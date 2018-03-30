Mumbai: Commuters asked to leave Metro over dysfunctional door at Western Express Highway station

A technical snag in a Versova-bound Metro train at the Western Express Highway station on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of passengers around 12 pm



The affected train was taken to the Metro depot. Representational pic

A technical snag in a Versova-bound Metro train at the Western Express Highway station on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of passengers around 12 pm. The passengers were asked to leave the train as a safety measure because one of the automatic doors was not closing.

An MMOPL spokesperson said, "The door of a Versova-bound service didn't close properly at Western Express Highway station around 11:55 am. The commuters were immediately evacuated and sent by the next service. The affected train was brought to the Metro depot for detailed checks and repairs, if required."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates