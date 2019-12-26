Mumbai: Commuters hassled by Dombivli-Kalyan shutdown
The line was shut from 9.15 am to 1.45 pm to install girders for a foot overbridge at Thakurli station
CR's plan to shut services between Dombivli and Kalyan stations for over four hours claiming there won't be many office-goers on Christmas Day caused inconvenience to commuters during morning rush hour. The line was shut from 9.15 am to 1.45 pm to install girders for a foot overbridge at Thakurli station.
"There were no special services as promised and trains came at long intervals with crowds swelling at Dombivli, Diva and Thane," Mandar Abhyankar, a commuter, said.
Several commuters also gheraoed the Dombivli deputy station manager's office demanding to know why there were no additional services. A CR spokesperson said they had arranged bus service as an alternative.
