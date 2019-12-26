Mumbai: Commuters hassled by Dombivli-Kalyan shutdown

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

CR's plan to shut services between Dombivli and Kalyan stations for over four hours claiming there won't be many office-goers on Christmas Day caused inconvenience to commuters during morning rush hour. The line was shut from 9.15 am to 1.45 pm to install girders for a foot overbridge at Thakurli station.

"There were no special services as promised and trains came at long intervals with crowds swelling at Dombivli, Diva and Thane," Mandar Abhyankar, a commuter, said.

Several commuters also gheraoed the Dombivli deputy station manager's office demanding to know why there were no additional services. A CR spokesperson said they had arranged bus service as an alternative.

