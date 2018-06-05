Mumbai: Commuters hop and jump at Mulund after Central Railway train skips halt

Omkar Sawant, a commuter who witnessed the incident said, "The Badlapur fast local was supposed to take a scheduled halt in Mulund at 11.24 am



The train stopped ahead of the platform after some commuters pulled the chain

Commuters on the Central Railway (CR) at Mulund station had a harried time on Monday when a train supposed to halt at the station reportedly skipped it, leaving them in the lurch. Some alert passengers tried to stop it by pulling the emergency chain, but the train managed to stop only ahead of the platform.

Omkar Sawant, a commuter who witnessed the incident said, "The Badlapur fast local was supposed to take a scheduled halt in Mulund at 11.24 am. All of us commuters were ready to board the train. But it didn't stop and skipped the station. The passengers in the train supposed to get down at Mulund pulled the chain, after which the motormen applied emergency brakes. By that time, the train was completely out of the platform."

"The motorman was careless and the guard was rude to commuters. When the women supposed to get down at Mulund requested the guard to reverse the train so they can alight on the platform, he said, 'chup chaap aage ke station pe utar jao' (keep quiet and get down at the next station). All of this happened within a couple of minutes and was captured on the CCTV footage of Mulund station's platform 3," he added.

Another commuter said, "The guard should have reversed the train. It would have helped a lot of senior and women passengers who ended up jumping from the train because of this mess. I hope CR initiates an inquiry into it." SK Jain, CR's divisional railway manager told mid-day they will launch an inquiry into the incident.

Commuter activists lambasted CR over this incident."There have been too many signal overshooting and platform skipping incidents on CR. The driving staff probably needs to be counselled. The motorman lobby is seen more in protests than in work," said Subhash Gupta, former member of divisional railway users consultative committee.

