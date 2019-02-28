Mumbai: Commuters put full steam behind old electric engine

national

The WAM-4 class locomotive, used extensively on Central and Western Railway, was put out of service recently and now rests at the Pardi rail yard near Dahanu, awaiting the scrap cutting torch

The first WAM4 class of electric locomotive was designed and built by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in 1970. Pic/David Churchill

Nostalgia surrounding old electric railway engines has led two city politicians to root for its preservation following the old horse's retirement from the Western Railway. The WAM-4 class locomotive, used extensively on Central and Western Railway, was put out of service recently and now rests at the Pardi rail yard near Dahanu, awaiting the scrap cutting torch.

A campaign to preserve the engine was started by the Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha. "Western Railway has failed to preserve the earlier AC DC locomotive WCAM-1. It can now compensate by preserving this WAM4 loco for future generations, outside Dahanu station, like other engines have been saved outside Ankleshwar and Ambala Cantonment stations," Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar, joint secretary of the group said.



The last WAM-4 with the Western Railway now rests at the Pardi rail yard near Dahanu

After the association shot off letters to public representatives, Palghar MLA Amit Krishna Ghoda wrote to the General Manager of Western Railway. "The engine has nostalgic value for local commuters. I am pained to know that it is being sent to the scrap yard," Ghoda said.

Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale too has decided to extend his support to the cause. "Preservation of things of historical importance must be done at top priority so that future generations can witness it. I will have a conversation with WR General Manager soon," Shewale said.

Railway officials said that around 34 locos of a similar class are still running in East Coast Rail, South Eastern Rail, Southern Railway and South East Central Railway. Western Railway chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said the railways will examine the issue and take appropriate action.

The classic horse

The WAM4 class of electric locomotives had a successful inning due to its ruggedness and easy maintenance. The first of the class was designed and built by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in 1970 and produced until 1983, and remained in service till a few years ago.

