Mumbai: Commuters welcome Happy Bridges on Western Railway stations with open arms

Happy bridges on Western Railway are leading to happy commuters! From leather cushions for head-bumping commuters to glass panels on either side of the bridge to a double-deck staircase in the same direction to ease of the pressure, the Happy Bridges built by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has garnered a positive response from WR commuters.



Shailesh Goyal, a member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee of Western Railway congratulated the WR team for innovation and said that such ideas should be replicated across Indian Railways.

Subhash Gupta, another member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee of Central Railway said that the innovations were small but made a big difference given the crowded state of platforms and bridges.

Padded cushions put underneath the staircase at Khar station

"The railways, in general, have built over 100 new footbridges since the Elphinstone incident on CR and WR and this has led to many bridge landings and portions of the new bridges poking out on the platforms. Even though a majority of the commuters are used to the bridges and their structures, one passenger complained that many people bump their heads underneath the staircase ramp.

Acting on it swiftly, WR fixed the problem by putting up cushions at places where they are prone to hit commuters more," a senior official said.

So far, cushions have been put up at Jogeshwari and Khar stations and will be replicated where there are complaints.

However, mid-day found that the cushions have already been damaged at Jogeshwari station.

