Mumbai: Complained in good faith, say 60 citizens; refuse BMC's pothole prize money

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to give the Rs 500 cash prize to citizens, whose pothole complaints were not redressed within the stipulated 24 hours, about 60 people have refused to accept the prize money saying that their only intention was to get the potholes filled. The civic body had initially kept the challenge from November 1-7, but considering how much it is helping them, they extended it for an unlimited period.

As per data accessed by mid-day, the central agency, which includes the roads department, bridges department and hydraulic department among others, received a total of 155 complaints, which were not resolved within 24 hours. Of these, the BMC has paid 72 complainants as 36 people have denied the payment, and the rest are yet to take the prize money, officials said.

Similarly, the BMC would also pay 79 citizens whose complaints could not be attended to by the seven zonal officials. Of these, 34 citizens turned up to take the cash prize whereas 24 denied it. And the remaining 17 are yet to collect the money.

Requesting anonymity, a senior civic official said, "After we approached the citizens, some of them turned up to take the cash prize while others said they had complained in good faith and not for the money. Their only intention was to get the potholes filled, which got done within 24 hours. We are still contacting people who are yet to collect the prize."

