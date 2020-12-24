Mumbai: Complaint against Payal Rohatgi for offensive tweets

A complaint was filed in Andheri Magistrate court on Thursday, seeking an FIR against actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi for posting derogating tweets against a minority community.

The tweets were in relation to a controversy related to Safoora Zargar. Rohatgi’s Twitter account was also suspended, sources said.

The complaint was filed under sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act.

