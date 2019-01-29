Mumbai concert: Tribute to John Mayer at Lower Parel

things-to-do

When John Mayer released New Light last year, people heard a song that made them feel as if a burst of sunrays had broken through a grey cloud. Fans went into a tizzy over it, and while it may be a while before they can fulfill their dream of watching the American musician perform live, an upcoming gig might just be the next best thing.

Witness multi-talented singer Rupin Pahwa (in pic) perform some of the best works of the singer-songwriter in a tribute this Friday. Rupin, who represented India at the World Karaoke Championships 2013-14, is a seasoned instrumentalist who can play the guitar, bass, keyboard, harmonium, djembe, cajon and the harmonica.

Expect popular hits by Mayer like Waiting on the world to change, and his cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Free Fallin’.

On: February 1, 7.30 pm onwards

At: Festival Square, High Street Phoenix, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

