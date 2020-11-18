Mumbai: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan gets notice from Income Tax Department

After Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, the Income Tax Department has now sent a notice to Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. The 74-year-old old Congress leader has been asked for a statement of assets for the last ten years.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Chavan has to respond to the notice within 21 days. "We are taking appropriate action in that regard," Chavan said. Taking a swipe at the BJP government at the Centre, he said that the notice was part of the regular process of the Income-tax department.

Expressing his viewpoint on the working of the BJP, Chavan said, "The BJP has a well-planned strategy on how to use power and for whom. Everything starts accordingly. A similar notice was issued to Sharad Pawar a few days back and now I have been sent a notice. I will give a proper explanation on that."

When asked if the notice was issued to harass him as he was constantly targeting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the BJP over the economic condition and agricultural laws, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader said that the BJP knows very well how to use its power.

In September, NCP chief Sharad Pawar was served a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. Besides Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray were served notices by the I-T Department seeking clarifications on their polls affidavits filed in the previous elections.

