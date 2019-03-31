Mumbai: Congress-NCP find new friend in Raj Thackeray's MNS ahead of Lok Sabha elections

national

Party leaders campaigned along with Eknath Gaikwad at Shivaji Park, Dadr; sources said diktat came from MNS chief Raj Thackeray as he doesn't want BJP to win

Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad campaigning in Shivaji Park on Saturday

Party leaders from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday were openly seen campaigning for Congress' Eknath Gaikwad at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Sources said that the diktat has come from MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has been vehemently critical of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

Since the party has decided against contesting the Lok Sabha elections this year, MNS area presidents and local leaders have been asked to go out and support NCP and the Congress, sources said.

In the past, the MNS has enjoyed strong support in Dadar. During the 2014 elections, the MNS had given a tough fight to current Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, and were also leading for a while. On Saturday, party leaders such as Sandeep Deshpande were seen accompanying Gaikwad, who is the Congress candidate from the South Central constituency.



Gaikwad with MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande

Gaikwad had kick-started his campaign interacting with morning walkers and joggers at Shivaji Park. Sources close to Gaikwad said, "It is usually not possible to speak with citizens when the campaigning and rallies begin. We thought it would be nice to go on ground, and tell them about our plans while listening to their concerns."

Several MNS workers were also present. Speaking to mid-day, a source form MNS said, "As we have decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls for now, we do not want this government to repeat term. And so, we will go out and help every candidate across the state, who is contesting against the Modi-led government. Our support in Dadar area will definitely make the difference for Congress.

MNS workers are also working for Sanjay Dina Patil, who is the NCP candidate from the North constituency." When contacted, Deshpande denied campaigning for the Congress. "I go for morning walks at Shivaji Park. When I happened to Gaikwadji on Saturday, I just gave him my good wishes. We didn't campaign for him."

