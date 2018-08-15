Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam: BJP tampered with voters' list

national

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam says lakhs of names have been deleted from list

Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam has accused the BJP of tampering with electoral rolls in suburban Mumbai. He said some 87 lakh names have been deleted from the voters' list.

A delegation of the Congress party met suburban collector Sachin Kurve, asking him to release the list of deleted names, and sought action against the officials. "The government claims they have a draft roll ready, which is usually prepared after the deletions are made. If they have a draft roll, then they should release it without any further delay," he said.

Nirupam blamed Booth Level Officers who are appointed by the government for the alleged mess. "The citizens whose residences have been under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority are facing a huge blow in the entire process as their names have been eliminated from the voters' list after they moved to another address as part of slum rehabilitation," Nirupam said.

He demanded that the government reach a consensus and make the Aadhaar card mandatory for voters while ensuring that every person is provided with one. He also urged the Collector to work on the aforesaid drawbacks and prevent genuine voters from suffering, as elections are around the corner.

