Mumbai: Congress, Sena and NCP signed Mahaharashtra government CMP, says Nawab Malik

Published: Jan 28, 2020, 16:17 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Malik made the statement in the wake of Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan saying on Sunday that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written undertaking from the Shiv Sena

NCP leader Nawab Malik. Picture/Twitter Maharashtra DGIPR

The common minimum programme worked out by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, when they formed government in Maharashtra, was signed by leaders of all three parties and it is not right to say just one party did so, NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Malik made the statement in the wake of Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan saying on Sunday that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written undertaking from the Shiv Sena that the new government in the state would work within the ambit of the Constitution.

"All the three parties had held meetings in Delhi and Mumbai before forming the government and worked out the CMP. The CMP is signed by leaders of all three parties. It is not right only a single party (the Shiv Sena) signed it," state Minority Affairs Minister Malik tweeted.

