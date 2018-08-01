Mumbai: Congress sings 'RaGa of love' ahead of 2019 polls

After RaGa hugged PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, the Congress decided to promote the photo as "a mark of love".

A banner put up by the party's city unit

Nafrat se nahi, pyaar se jeetenge (We will win with love, not hatred) — this is Congress's mantra for the Lok Sabha polls, and Rahul Gandhi, and his hug, the poster boy. After RaGa hugged PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, the Congress decided to promote the photo as "a mark of love".

The party's city unit put up hundreds of banners displaying the photo. Instead of sloganeering, the party has decided to oppose several of BJP's decisions through the banners. Its leaders are claiming "even if we oppose their ideas for a better nation, we don't hate them, and this is what Rahul Gandhi proved by hugging PM".

City unit chief Sanjay Nirupam said, "We will win with love, as their party has become a symbol for hatred. Our leader showed greatness by hugging him [the PM] after his speech."

