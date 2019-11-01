Mumbai: Constable hangs himself at Powai ACP's office

A 52-year-old constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the office of the Sakinaka division’s assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Powai. According to a report in the Indian Express, the incident happened on Wednesday after the ACP Milind Khelte and other officials had left for home, said an officer.

The deceased constable, identified as Sudhir Gurav, had told the officers that he will lock the office and leave. Later, when ACP Khelte’s driver and operator returning to the office after dropping him home, they found Gurav’s bag there. An officer from Powai was quoted saying that as the ACP’s office is a one plus structure, the driver and operator went upstair to found Gurav hanging from the steel ladder.

They rushed Gurav to a hospital nearby, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case of accidental death. As the police did not find a note, the cause of suicide is not unknown. Gurav, who worked at the ACP’s office as a special writer, was posted at the Powai police station just three months ago. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

