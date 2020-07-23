Mumbai: Construction of Delisle Road bridge inches ahead

With the completion of the raft foundation on the west side of the bridge, the entire foundation has been built

The Western Railway on Tuesday announced that it had achieved a major milestone in the much-awaited Delisle Road, Lower Parel bridge construction on Sunday, by completing its foundations.

Given the complexity of the project, the bridge will, however, be ready for citizens only by March 22, 2021. While the east side foundations were completed in May 2020, the making of steel girders for the bridge has begun at Kota in Rajasthan.

Railway officials said as the work moves ahead, taking into consideration the lockdown and the monsoon, a deadline of March 2021 seems practical for the completion of the railway portion of the work and March 2022 for the completion of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) work.

"On Sunday we achieved a major milestone by completing the raft foundations on the west side of the bridge. A total of 625 cubic metres of concreting was done in 14 hours by a team of 93 engineers and supervisors, and seven labourers. Concreting of this foundation was a critical activity to adhere to within the timeline fixed for completion of this road over bridge," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, said. Explaining the path ahead, he added, "The BMC has awarded tenders for dismantling and rebuilding of approaches in January 2021, keeping a completion period of 18 months excluding the monsoon."

The Delisle Road bridge was shut for traffic in July 2018, hugely impacting office-goers working in the nearby business district of Lower Parel. The bridge, a crucial city link, was then demolished following an audit by IIT-B.

