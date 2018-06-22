Mumbai: Construction work still on at MMRC plots in Aarey

On one hand, the MMRC has requested the NGT to lift its stay order on construction in Aarey, while on the other, it is still carrying out work at its Metro III plots in the green lung

A nature lover sent mid-day these pictures of ongoing work at MMRC plots near the main Metro III car depot site in Aarey Colony

Officially, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) wants nothing more than the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to lift the stay order on Metro construction in Aarey Milk Colony. Behind the scenes, however, it seems like the Metro authorities could care less. A citizen activist was shocked to see construction work in progress on the plot opposite the Metro III car depot site, in violation of the NGT's orders.

This, even as the MMRC last week moved the Delhi bench of the NGT to ask that the stay order on construction be lifted. The NGT had issued a status quo order, declaring that no construction work would be allowed in Aarey as long as it is hearing the case against the controversial Metro III, which threatens to axe nearly 3,000 trees.

Work is ongoing

Speaking to mid-day, the nature lover alleged, "While I was happy to see there was no construction in progress at the main car depot plot, when I went further along the road to Marol, I saw earth moving machines at work in the plot opposite the car depot site, right next to the location where MMRC had carried out tree plantation. This is a violation of NGT orders, and proves that MMRC authorities consider themselves above the law."

The green activist clicked pictures of the ongoing work at the site, as well as another at MMRC plot, where a steamroller was levelling the ground behind the cover of MMRC's blue tin barricades. On May 11, mid-day had reported on allegations that the muck removed from the car depot site during land-levelling work was being dumped at the base of trees in Aarey, which could negatively impact the green cover and could even kill it.

MMRC says

"MMRC, being a responsible organisation, carries out all activities legally. There is no violation of the NGT order in the ongoing work. All activities presently being done are permissible and as stated by the court of law," said a spokesperson from MMRC.