Mumbai: Consultants to oversee Malad sewage treatment plant

BMC will appoint consultants to oversee the work on the Malad sewerage treatment plant, worth '60 crore. The proposal has been put before the standing committee members for approval. The project which was under the scanner by the environment ministry owing to huge destruction of mangroves has finally moved ahead.

The project will be constructed on 35 hectares of land and is expected to treat about 2,100 million litres of sewage daily. The waste water is proposed to be collected from K east (Andheri East), K west (Andheri West), PN (Malad), PS (Goregaon), and RN (Dahisar) wards. The sewage plant will treat 1,500 million litres of untreated water that directly flows into the sea and is likely to recycle 847 million litres of water daily.

Also Read: Mumbai: Stinky sewage irks Dahisar residents; BMC indifferent

Further, the BMC has proposed to appoint consultants who will be working on the project for 140 months and will oversee the bidders documents and verify their financial and technical capabilities. They will also see the project management work during the construction. They will also be responsible for carrying out audit on the 10th and 14th year after completion of the project.

A civic official said, "We had initially floated tenders for the consultants last year but there was only one bidder and thus we had to float tenders again. We then got three responses and the lowest bidder has been selected."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news