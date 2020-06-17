Mumbai: Contempt plea against Virar civic boss for flouting court order

A contempt petition has been filed against four people, including Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) commissioner, for flouting a court order to stop alterations to his official bungalow. The petition states that court had 'granted an ex-parte injunction' against Gangatharan D.

Chunawala, who used run an artwork shop on ground floor before being evicted by the commissioner, has also named VVCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves and contractor Balaji Enterprises in his petition.



The green netting hiding the work going on at the official bungalow of VVCMC Commissioner Gangatharan D

"The court had given a stay order on any renovation work at the said property on June 2. But... the commissioner still continued with the renovation work. We have got the evidence, including photographs of the ongoing renovation work at his official bungalow, to prove our claim that it is a contempt of court," Chunawala's advocate Digambar Desai told mid-day.

"After the hearing if it is proved that it is a breach of the court's order, the commissioner and other parties named in the petition will face civil imprisonment," Desai added.



VVCMC Commissioner Gangatharan D

Gangatharan is said to have started making structural changes to his official bungalow as per vastu shastra soon after taking charge in April, and even evicted shopkeepers on the ground floor. After June 2 court order, the work was halted briefly, but resumed again in full swing after covering the ground floor with green cloth.

A mid-day team visited the Gangatharan's bungalow on Tuesday and found half-a-dozen labourers working there.

When contacted, Gangatharan said, "It is not recommended to comment on a sub-judice matter. I will see what can be done."

