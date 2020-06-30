Mumbai continues to report 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases

With more than 5,200 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count climbed to nearly 1.7 lakh on Monday, and Mumbai continued to register 1,000-plus infection, but the civic body said the overall growth rate is dropping.

Meanwhile, civic officials said the assistant municipal commissioner of E ward, Makarand Dagadkhair, has tested positive and has mild symptoms, including fever. Dagadkhair reportedly came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, possibly at the ward office.

The state health department officials said on Monday that 5,257 new cases added to the total count of COVID-19 infections, while 2,385 patients were discharged after a full recovery. Currently, 73,298 patients are undergoing treatment across the state.

Officials reported 181 deaths in the state, including 92 in Mumbai. Of the 181 deceased, 78 died over the past 48 hours, including 21 each in Mumbai and Pune, nine in Aurangabad, eight in Solapur, four each in Mira Bhayandar and Thane, three in Jalgaon, two in Pimpri Chinchwad and one each in Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Malegaon, Osmanabad, Amravati and Nagpur. The rest succumbed to the virus-related complications earlier, officials added.

The average growth rate of infections in the city, which on Monday recorded 1,226 new cases, stands at 1.69 per cent, said the civic officials. Among the districts, Kalyan-Dombivli reported 513 new cases, higher than reported before. The recovery rate in the state stands at 52.37 per cent, while the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients has dropped marginally to 4.8 per cent.

Cases rising in T ward

Meanwhile, in comparison to other administration wards, T ward (Mulund) has been reporting an upward trend in cases. The T ward has an average daily growth rate of 3.8 per cent, R Central ward has a growth rate of 3.3 per cent and six other administrative wards, including H West (Bandra), D (Malabar Hill) and P North ward (Malad), have a growth rate over 2 per cent each.

Kishor Gandhi, assistant municipal commissioner of T ward, said the cases are rising in the high-rises. "In Mulund West, 1,091 cases have been reported from 428 buildings, while 229 buildings in Mulund East had 519 cases. We have started screening camps in the buildings and urging people to come forward if they show symptoms of COVID-19 and get themselves examined for early detection. We are confident of bringing down the numbers within a week," he said.

K East ward continues to have the highest number of cases at 5,172 and G North has 4,811. On Monday, Dharavi reported 17 new cases, while Dadar had 12 and Mahim 24. The BMC recently decided to acquire over 1 lakh antigen test kits for high-risk patients and health workers, especially in containment areas. Tests were supposed to start on Monday, but several ward officials said the supply of kits are yet to arrive.

