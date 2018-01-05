Mumbai: Contractual sanitation worker's death triggers protest

The death of a woman conservancy worker on contract triggered a protest at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office in south Mumbai today



Representation pic

The death of a woman conservancy worker on contract triggered a protest at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office in south Mumbai today. Sumati Devendra (35) found dead in her rented room in suburban Vile-Parle this morning. Though a union leader claimed that Devendra committed suicide as she was without job for the last six months, the same cannot be confirmed with the police. Hundreds of contractual sanitation workers staged a protest at the BMC with Devendra's body and demanded action against civic officials who, they said were responsible for Devendra's joblessness.

Addressing the workers, Kachara Vahtook Shramik Sangh general secretary Milind Ranade said, "Sumati killed herself because she was denied job despite the Supreme Court's oder to give job to every contractual worker on a priority basis. However, corrupt officials snatched her job and did not even release her arrears". He said the Union will bear the expenses of the education of Devendra's 11-year-old daughter. Ranade announced that sanitation work in K-east and K-west ward will be stopped tomorrow as "most of the complaints against BMC officials have come from these two wards".

"We demand a penal action against BMC officials who forced Sumati devendra to end her life. Her daughter be given an aid," he demanded. When contacted, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal said an inquiry needed to be conducted before commenting. "This incident is extremely unfortunate and before saying anything, I need to conduct an inquiry into this case and action will taken if anyone is found guilty," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go