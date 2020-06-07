Mumbai: Controversial encounter cop Sachin Waze is back on duty

Sachin Waze, a controversial encounter specialist has been reinstated in the Mumbai police force after 16 years. Waze was suspended in 2004 after he was linked to the alleged custodial death of Parbhani-based Software engineer Khwaja Yunus. Waze will be posted in the local arms branch, Naigaon, as Assistant Police Inspector. Three constables, who were also suspended in the matter, have been reinstated.

Waze, 49, joined Maharashtra Police in 1990 as a sub-inspector. Starting his career from Gadchiroli, he earned his name after getting posted with Thane Police. Waze was posted at the special branch, which gave him fame as an "encounter specialist". Waze allegedly conducted 63 encounters, including that of Munna Nepali.

Waze got into trouble after the alleged custodial death case of Khwaja Yunus. Yunus was arrested in December 2002 for having connections with the Ghatkopar bomb blast. According to the police version, when they took him to Aurangabad for interrogation, Yunus escaped from police custody and disappeared. But co-accused and Yunus's family claimed he died in police custody.

