Mumbai: Convict who escaped jail after 18 years for revenge arrested

The doubt that his two brothers were killed was on a murder convict mind so much, that he escaped jail to seek revenge



Parjitkumar Singh was convicted of killing three people

The doubt that his two brothers were killed was on a murder convict's mind so much, that he escaped jail to seek revenge. The convict, who fled a Bihar jail after 18 years, was arrested on Wednesday by the Thane Crime Branch. Parjitkumar Singh, 39, had killed three people in 1998 in Champaran district in Bihar. Police said Singh, then 18, and his friends, were playing cricket when a heated argument began. A few days later, he and two others attacked six of the people he had argued with, with a knife. Three died.

Nitin Thakre, senior inspector Crime Branch said, "In 2016 he escaped the jail with a rope made of clothes." Three prisoners who escaped with him were caught in few days but he was untraceable. Singh visited Nepal, Delhi, Kolkata, Nashik, Gujarat, and even Mumbai. A police officer said "Singh was working as a sweeper in a five-star hotel near the domestic airport. There he had submitted his original Aadhaar card and other documents." In his statement he said that in jail he learnt that his two brothers died in separate incidents. One drowned and the other died in a road accident. He said, "I was not convinced. They were killed by the relatives of the people I had killed, and those who had survived then."

Police said he wrote letters to the authorities about this, but no one responded. So he decided to escape and seek revenge. Singh had been sentenced to death by a lower court. A High Court and the Supreme Court rejected his plea for leniency. But the President of India had reduced his punishment and given him life imprisonment.

