Mumbai cop, family set record by swimming 16-km from Elephanta to Gateway of India

A Mumbai police constable, who is part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), led his family in completing a relay swimming expedition from Elephanta to Gateway of India.

Head constable Sukhadeo Dhurve, 46, along with his family – wife Vaishali, 17-year-old son Sarthak and 9-year-old daughter Tanvi – made a place in Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records by covering a distance of 16-km in 4 hours and 31 minutes, according to a report in Times of India.

In 2009, Sukhadeo has earned the title of ‘world’s fastest tribal swimmer’ for crossing Strait of Gibraltar in Spain in 4 hours and 45 minutes.

Now, the family is gearing up to cross the English Channel and Palk Strait. “Our family bonds over a common dream to take our national flag higher in adventure swimming,” Sukhadeo was quoted as saying.

Sukhadeo discovered his love for the sport when he used to swim in small ponds near Nagpur. He got a job in the police force in 1997 through sports quota. His first recognition was when he swam a distance of 35-km from Dharamtar to Gateway of India in 9 hours and 18 minutes.

