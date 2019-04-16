Mumbai: Cop gets hit with his own lathi by miscreant in Mankhurd

crime

Mankhurd police got a call from the main control room to rush to the slums in Sathe Nagar because of a law and order problem

In yet another case of police personnel being attacked, a rowdy allegedly snatched the lathi of a Mankhurd police constable and beat him up with it.

The Mankhurd police received a call from the main control room to rush to the slums in Sathe Nagar because of a law and order problem.

Four policemen on patrol duty found a few boys in a tussle with each other. When the boys saw the policemen, they fled with the cops on their tail.

Nitin Bobde, a senior inspector of Mankhurd police station, told The Times of India, "Constable Pravin Suryavanshi was about to nab Akash, when the suspect cornered him and snatched his lathi, hit him with it and fled from the scene." The police have identified Akash's residence but he is still at large.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve said, "Those who take the law into their own hands and assault public servants will face the music. We will not hesitate to register an offence against them under Indian Penal Code sections which are non-bailable. People have no right to disrespect a government servant on duty."

