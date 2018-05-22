Mumbai cop hangs self at his Worli residence, no suicide note found

The constable, identified as Prasad Lad, was attached to police control room, a police official said



Representational Image

A 42-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide at his residence in suburban Worli by hanging last Saturday, police said today. The constable, identified as Prasad Lad, was attached to police control room, a police official said.

Prima facie, Lad took the extreme step due to some family issues, he said. No suicide note has been found at the spot, the official said, adding a case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is on.

