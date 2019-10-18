Mumbai: Cop on sick leave gets suspended after posting happy photo with politician

A police sub-inspector has landed in trouble, after he uploaded a picture of himself with his former boss, on social media. His boss being former commissioner of police, Mumbai, Dr Satyapal Singh, who was in Nalasopara, campaigning for former police inspector Pradeep Sharma. An objection was raised to the officer's picture, claiming that by uploading it he was influencing people to vote for Sharma. The PSI was suspended, as it turns out that though he met Dr Singh at Sharma's rally, he has not joined duty since he was transferred recently, claiming to be sick.

PSI Hitendra Vichare from Palghar police was suspended by the Palghar District superintendent of police after allegedly violating 'The Representation of the People Act, 1951,' by posting the picture with Dr Singh, who is a Member of Parliament from the BJP. Someone had alerted the Tulinj police, who registered a case against Vichare. Palghar SP Gaurav Singh confirmed his suspension.

'Sick' when with Singh

Another case under section 145 (Any person who makes a false statement or uses a false document for the purpose of obtaining employment or release from employment as a Police officer) of the Bombay Police Act, 1951, was also registered against Vichare, because he claimed to be sick on the day he was seen with Singh. Police said Vichare was attached to the Palghar local crime branch, and was recently transferred to Kalyan, but instead of joining duty he went on sick leave.

'Not influencing anyone'

Vichare refused to speak to mid-day, but a close friend of his claimed the allegations were false. He said Vichare is sick and has submitted all the necessary documents about the same to the department. "Taking a picture with one's former boss is not a crime. He worked with him for years. By uploading that picture on his Facebook account he is not influencing any person to vote. Everybody shares pictures with friends, associates etc. Vichare has done the same," said the friend, who did not want to be identified.

