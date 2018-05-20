Mumbai: Cop succumbs to injuries caused by speeding biker

Constable Sunil Kadam had sustained head injuries after biker pushed him



Accused rider Sirajuddin Abdul Gafar Sheikh is 23 years old

Constable Sunil Kadam who sustained injuries while escorting a biker to the police station succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. Kadam had been battling for life since May 11 at Bombay Hospital. The police have decided to apply Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and prepare a watertight case to get him convicted.

Kadam, attached to Gamdevi police station, was on nakabandi duty on the night of May 10. During the closing hours of nakabandi, the police had apprehended a bike which had three riders on it. The riders were asked to wait till nakabandi got over. Sirajuddin Abdul Gafar Sheikh, was riding without a helmet, licence or vehicle papers, and was asked to take his vehicle to the police station. Kadam rode pillion with him.



Constable Sunil Kadam

Sheikh began to speed so that Kadam would lose his balance. He then tried to push him with one hand, and the bike lost balance, hit a parked car and a lightpole. Sheikh and Kadam suffered head injuries.

First taken to Wockhardt, Kadam was then shifted to Bombay Hospital. The blood supply to his brain had reduced and his vitals started fluctuating on Friday night. Today, he succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer. Sheikh was discharged on Thursday.

Kadam, resident of Worli, is survived by his wife, two daughters and one son. "It is really unfortunate. We tried to give him all possible medical care," said DCP (Zone 2) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavhan. "We will prepare a watertight case, so that the accused will be convicted with maximum punishment."

