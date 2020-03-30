Mumbai: Cop suffering from throat cancer commits suicide in Chembur

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A 58-year-old constable committed suicide in Chembur police station on Monday afternoon. The deceased constable, identified as Sampat Gadhave, was suffering from throat cancer. The police found a suicide note in his pocket where Gadhave cited the illness as the reason to take the extreme step.

On Monday afternoon, when a constable walked into store room of the police station, he found Assistant Sub Inspector Sampat Gadhave hanging by the iron angle with a dupatta. He was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by the cops where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Gadhave was diagnosed with throat cancer and had an operation in February last year. He was to retire on May 31 this year. The Chembur police station has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

