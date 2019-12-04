Mumbai: Cop to appear in High Court for 'improper probe'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soon after a hearing in a case in which an advocate representing a missing girl's family filed a Habeas Corpus in high court against senior inspector of Nehru Nagar police station, Vilas Shinde, the court directed the cop to appear before it on December 9. It has also asked him to get a personal advocate to represent him, failing which a warrant would be issued against him.

A 17-year-old girl from Thakkar Bappa Colony had gone missing on March 30 this year.

During the hearing conducted on Tuesday, advocate Nitin Satpute argued that Shinde had not conducted the investigation properly, and in fact, he abused the victim's father Pancharam Rithadia.

"The senior inspector's conduct in the case is questionable. He had told the victim's father, 'tum log sambhal nahi sakte ho to ladki paida kyo kiya (if you can't take care of your daughter, why did you give birth to her)'. After I pointed out this incident, the court directed the public prosecutor to inform Shinde that he has to appear before the court," advocate Satpute said.

Court has asked Shinde and other respondents like DCP Zone 6 investigating officer to appear before the court too.

