Mumbai: Cops arrest 40 drug addicts at Mahim Dargah lane in surprise raid

Residents of Mahim can heave a sigh of relief. Two weeks after mid-day reported about the menace of drug peddlers and addicts, who throng Dargah lane, the Mumbai Police have finally taken action and arrested nearly 40 troublemakers during a series of raids.



The residents had previously written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, complaining about the issue, and requesting that the area be cleared before the Mahim Fair, best known for celebrating Sufi music. "Goons, drug addicts and the drunk have taken over Dargah Street. Before the Mahim fair begins on December 3, we want the area cleaned since the presence of such anti-social elements is a major risk to visitors, as well as locals, in the area. Blade attacks are common. Most of the addicts here carry knives, too. It's unsafe for anyone entering the locality," the letter read.

While the fair ended on Tuesday, residents now hope that the police will continue their drive to find a permanent solution to the problem.

When contacted, Milind Idekar, senior police inspector, Mahim Police, said, "We have strengthened our patrolling in the area, and are holding drives almost daily. Until now, we have arrested around 40 drug addicts from that locality."

Farooque Dhala, resident of the area, said that since the drive, drug addicts in the area have reduced. "We are glad that our requests were taken into consideration. But, we still hope that action continues," he said.

