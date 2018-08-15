Mumbai: Cops arrest 46 businessmen playing 'teen patti' at city five-star hotel

crime

During the raid, which was conducted on Monday night, the cops found out that they had booked seven suites at the five-star hotel for the purpose

Representational Image

Following a tip-off from higher officials, two teams of the Crime Branch busted a high-profile gambling racket and arrested 46 people, which includes businessmen and cricket bookies, from the Sahara Star hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday. During the raid, which was conducted on Monday night, the cops found out that they had booked seven suites at the five-star hotel for the purpose. A total of Rs 17 lakh has also been seized from the culprits.

According to sources, more than 25 officers of the Crime Branch were a part of the raid. When the property cell team went inside the hotel, the other unit of eight officers was keeping a watch from outside.

A police officer said six cricket bookies were among the arrested and the accused had booked the seven suites for playing 'teen patti'. The bookies have been identified as Bipin Velji Shah alias Bipin Indraprashta, Ketan Mahendra Mithani alias Metro, Khushal Rambhiya alias Kaushal Malad, Mannan Naik, Nikunj Thakkar and Chirag Vallabh alias Chirag Majlani.

He further said, "All of them have been booked under sections 4 and 5 of Bombay Gambling Act 66(1)(B) of Bombay Prohibition Act, which is a bailable offence. Following the arrest, they were handed over to the Airport police."

A police source said, "Raids at five-star hotels is a very rare thing. The Crime Branch was very sure of the tip-off, hence they took the risk and conducted the raid." When mid-day contacted Sahara Star for their view on the matter, an executive said that they did not wish to comment.

Also Read: Pune: Top five-star clubs including JW Marriott, Westin pubs raided by Crime Branch

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates