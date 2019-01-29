Mumbai: Cops arrive to arrest man, his mother dies of heart attack

crime

The police said the developer was facing losses due to a financial deal gone awry. He then borrowed money from several people to complete his project

To escape repaying a loan, an Agripada developer lodged a fake complaint with the police stating a threat to his life from a gangster. The lie, however, cost the developer his mother who died of a massive heart attack when the police landed at his house to arrest him.

The police said the developer was facing losses due to a financial deal gone awry. He then borrowed money from several people to complete his project. When he was unable to return it, the lenders started coming to his home and office. To avoid them, the developer lodged a complaint saying he was receiving extortion calls from gangster Chhota Shakeel. As this was a serious complaint, the case was transferred to the crime branch's Anti-Extortion Cell for investigation.

"We found that three calls were made through a SIM card that had been bought recently and, interestingly, no other call was made through it. We then found that the card belongs to the developer's former employee," said a police officer. The employee revealed that the developer had asked him to make the calls.

