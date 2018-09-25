Mumbai cops bust International Drug racket

crime

The modus operandi was to hire good looking women fluent in English, who were trained to transport drugs from India to Gulf countries

Representational Image

Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell on Monday arrested five accused in connection with international drug dealing case. All the accused arrested used to smuggle drugs from India to Gulf countries.

One of the accused, identified as Furkana Shaikh, 27, was arrested with the baggage containing 465 grams of Amphetamine worth Rs 23,25,000. As per Police, the accused concealed the drugs in plastic bangles, and she has been offered rupees 70 thousand per trip.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the main mastermind and recruiter of the racket Tabassum, 32, used to hire good-looking English speaking girl to smuggle drugs, and has been running the racket for almost 5 years. When she herself has been drug peddler has visited Gulf countries more than 50 times.

"We are getting the information about her travelling through immigration department, she is the main recruiter we are also searching how many girls she has recruited as of now for this business," said DCP of ANC Shivdeep Lande to Mid-Day.

The third accused Rashid Faras, who hails from Bhatkal village in Karnataka, used to help transporters with logistical support, like ticket booking, airport drop, and luggage bags with concealing facility.

The fourth and fifth accused is Abdul Rashid Mulla,32, and Mustakim Ali has international contact and brings requirements and customers from Gulf for the business.

According to the police, these drug peddlers used to deal in barter system- deliver drugs in Gulf and take gold in return. The good-looking woman peddlers return to India wearing gold ornaments to avoid customs. On being caught they reason that this is there family property and tradition which they have to follow by wearing ornaments. These peddlers sell one kilogram of drugs at 1.75 lakhs in Dubai, while the same amount is sold at 10 to 15 thousand rupees in India.

"All accused sent in police custody till 28th of September, We are trying to get more people who involved into this business," Lande said.

