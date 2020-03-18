Mumbai: Cops delaying FIR after man fell into 30 feet pit, injured

The partially covered gap that Amol Chavan fell through; the multiple fractures mean he will not be able to walk for at least six months. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Fifteen days after Amol Chavan — the Samaritan fell into a 30-feet pit dug up at the construction site of a bridge and sustained severe fractures, police officials have refused to register an FIR citing — 'he was not pushed by anyone.'

Amol while trying to cover a slippery patch of road with sand fell through the gap. He survived the fall but received 6 stitches on head and 4 fractures in his thigh. Moreover, his family had to spend R2.5 lakh for his treatment and Amol won't be able to walk for six months.

On Thursday, Amol sent a letter to the Govandi police to register an FIR in the matter and find the accused responsible for the same.

Speaking with mid-day, he said, "While recording my statement, Police Sub-Inspector Uttam Kangne of Govandi police station asked me a single question if anyone pushed me into the gap to which I answered no one. Later I asked him to take action against the BMC officials or the contractor responsible. However, Kangne repeated the same question."

He added: "I won't be able to walk for at least the next six months and the cops are ready to register an FIR. Hence, I wrote a letter and my family including my wife Shila, mother Alka, sister Chaitali Kalbhor and brother-in-law Rajendra Kalbhor who is a Police Inspector attached with Bandra traffic division met senior Inspector Balasaheb Kedare of Govandi police station. But we didn't get any response from him and nor did he give any surety about the FIR."

Senior Inspector Kedare said, "We have not registered an FIR in this matter and I was busy in police bandobast."

Whereas Kangne said, "I recorded the victim's statement and asked if anyone had pushed him. He replied saying no one. We are still investigating the matter and have not registered an FIR."

