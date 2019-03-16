Mumbai: Cops demand probe into BMC's bridge inquiry report

national

According to the report, the civic body has fixed responsibility on six individuals, which includes retired and current officials as well

Rescue work in progress after a foot overbridge near CSMT station collapsed in south Mumbai, Thursday, March 14, 2019. The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station. Pic/PTI

The Mumbai police are of the opinion that the bridge inquiry report made public by the BMC was prepared at the heat of the moment, and it was difficult to fully agree with it without investigation.

A police officer said, "We have asked BMC to give us a full report with details of documentation. Then we will analyse the information and take the further action." According to the report, the civic body has fixed responsibility on six individuals, which includes retired and current officials as well. An officer said, "We have prepared a summons copy, which will be sent to those who have been named by BMC and also to those who prepared the report and the official from whose table the audit file moved after the bridge inspection."

Also Read: Mumbai police launch high-level probe into CSMT bridge collapse

Cops plan search operations

"The documents shared by the civic body are not enough to investigate the case in details. Hence, more documents will be procured from the BMC," the officer added. Meanwhile, the cops have also planned to conduct search operations under section 93 (when search warrant may be issued) of the CRPC.

Another officer said, "If we believe what BMC is saying, then there will be no charges against the Railways. A corruption angle in the case also cannot be ignored, the police have said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates