Mumbai: Cops help unemployed youth from slums prepare for police jobs

City cops are helping unemployed youth from slum pockets to prepare for a police job as a way of weaning them away from crime



The Wadala police address youngsters during a drive at Anandwadi

When you can't beat them, get them to join you. This seems to be Mumbai Police's new mantra for fighting crime in the city. In order to discourage youngsters from going over to the dark side, cops from across the city are visiting slum pockets in their jurisdiction and knocking on the doors of locals to recruit them to the force. The Mumbai Police are going from neighbourhood to neighbourhood to speak to the youth and give them a real picture of what policing is like.



The police even demonstrate the kind of physical tests the candidates can expect during recruitment

On Saturday, mid-day tagged along with the Wadala police, as they invited locals to a recruitment and training session at Mumbai College's JK Knowledge Centre. The cops not only encouraged youngsters to appear for the police recruitment exams, but also demonstrated physical feats that the candidates would be tested on.



Suraj Jadhav and Mahesh Rakshe are now considering joining the police force after the recruitment drive

Bridging the gap

DCP (Ports) Rashmi Karandikar, who was present at the drive, said, "This will help us bridge the disconnect between residents and the police. We can show them what policing is about. And, if some of them join the force, we will be glad."

During the last recruitment season, there were several cases of candidates attempting to cheat in the exam. The police also addressed this issue in their interactions with the citizens. "We warn the youngsters not to attempt cheating in the police recruitment examination," said Karandikar.

So far, the plan seems to be working. Ask Suraj Jadhav, 23, a resident of the Anandwadi chawl in Wadala, who was one of the participants at the recent recruitment drive. He has been unemployed since passing Std XII, but is now filled with ambition to join the police force. "I was not aware about the police recruitment until the cops came to our locality and spoke to us about it. They not only informed us about the enrolment process and the different tests, but also gave us preliminary physical training with tasks such running, jumping and pull-ups."

Further training

Youngsters who are interested in joining the force are then sent to the police training centre in Naigaon, where they are given basic training ahead of the exams. Sudhakar Balsane, sub-inspector at the police training ground in Naigaon, said, "We give basic training to the candidates on a daily basis. I teach them the different tactics and rules we follow, and also instruct them on what will help them score marks I the exam and what will result in a deduction of marks. We do all of this before they appear for the exam."

Youngsters impressed

Mahesh Rakshe, 19, SY BCom student, resident of Bhimwadi

'I knew that the police subject the candidates through a physical test, but had no idea what kind of feats they would expect us to perform. Now that the police have given us basic training, it will give us an idea of what to expect in the recruitment process'

Komal Shibhuk, 20, Second year student, resident of Ganesh Nagar

'I never expected the police to reach out to us in our neighbourhood to show us the right path and explain how policing works. They also taught us how to fill the enrolment forms and what rules to follow during the entire test'

