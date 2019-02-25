Man uses company official ID to malign staffer on email to his fiancee

crime

Company registers complaint with Powai police, the email was sent to 25 other people in the company

The Powai police are looking for a person who used an official email ID of a reputable power company's HR department to malign an employee who had recently got engaged. The sender had addressed the email to the employee's fiance who works in the same company, telling her the man she is engaged to is a pervert and molests women colleagues. The company has registered a complaint with the Powai police as the email was sent to 25 other people in the company.

The email read: "Dear Priya (name changed), in our company there are women who are being sexually harassed on a daily basis but could not have the courage to raise their voices to expose the culprit. I am under severe distress right now and have gathered the courage to raise my voice on behalf of others also.

This is about Vijay (name changed), who has repeatedly used sexually explicit language and tried to touch me in inappropriate places. I would have gone to the police directly, but thought of you and your engagement with this perverted personality. I am a woman and consider yourself in my shoes and you will understand this. Dear Vijay, I would have sent this mail to others like your boss, but for now you two are in the loop. Consider this as a gift for your wedding. Yours faithfully, Victim."

"Priya and Vijay had got engaged in December 2018. When we tried to check who sent the email through the IP address, we couldn't. That's when the company decided to go to the police," an company staffer said. The Powai cops have registered a complaint against unknown people under relevant sections of the IT Act 2000. "As the official ID was used to send the email, it could be an inside job," said Anil Pofle, senior inspector, Powai police station.

