Mumbai Crime: Cops looking for two minors who robbed Mulund cold storage

The Navghar cops have arrested one and are on a lookout for two minors in connection with an alleged theft of Rs 67,000 from cold storage in Mulund.

On September 25, the owner of cold storage and general store in Mulund approached Navghar police station. In his report, the owner said that two kids entered his shop and engaged him by asking the price of different items. However, when they left, he realised that Rs 67,000 were missing from his counter. Accordingly, an offence under various IPC sections was registered.

Senior Inspector Pushkraj Suryavanshi formed a team under the guidance of Inspector Uttam Rikame led by sub-inspector Santosh Pilane. "During the investigation, we came across CCTV footage in which the duo can be seen fleeing in an auto. We showed the footage to the owner who confirmed that it was the same kids who came to his shop," said a Navghar police officer. "We tried to track the vehicle but couldn't as they went through lanes of Mulund," the officer added.

However, in one of the footages, cops managed to get half of the auto's registration number and a sticker 'Maa tera Ashirwad.'

"When we started screening autos, our search took us to Ulhasnagar. We screened nearly 500 autos and finally, on October 8, managed to zero in on the auto used by them and arrested the driver – Kuldeep Singh Avtar Singh Labana, 23, a resident of Punjabi Colony," Sub-Inspector Pilane said.

"During interrogation, Kuldeep revealed the names of his associates. Both are minor and are from Kuldeep's locality," another officer said.

"Investigation has revealed that both the minors have more than 10 cases of theft registered against them in Ulhasnagar," he added.

"We recovered Rs 24,000 out of Rs 67,000 stolen from the shop. The accused was produced in court and is in police custody," senior inspector Pushkaraj Suryavanshi said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news