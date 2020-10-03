Mumbai: Cops refused to file FIR against car driver for running over dog: activist

A Kasarvadavli, Thane West, resident — Sonali Waghmare — who is also an animal activist, has alleged that the local police refused to register an FIR based on a complaint she filed against a resident of the same area for running over a dog with his car. The dog has suffered a hip bone fracture and is currently being treated at the Thane pet care centre. Waghmare has identified the culprit as Jaffer Shaikh, a resident of Haware City in Kasarvadavli.



Speaking to mid-day, she said, "Around 11 pm on Wednesday Shaikh entered Haware City in his car and ran over the dog. The watchman tried to stop him and also said that the dog was sleeping on the road. But instead of taking it to the hospital he allegedly slapped the watchman."

"I first admitted the dog to Thane SPCA Hospital and later shifted it to the Thane pet care centre. The dog has suffered a hip bone fracture and will not be able to walk. On the same day of the incident I went to the Kasarvadavli police station along with 8-10 witnesses and filed a complaint in the matter, but the cops refused to register an FIR. The culprit should be punished."

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "We can't register an FIR directly on someone's complaint. We need to verify all facts. We will check CCTV footage and will take action accordingly. The activist was at the police station till 6.30 am on Thursday. Our team is working on this, and if we find proof, action will be taken."

