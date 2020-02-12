Mumbai: Cops scratch heads over drugs found in Spanish flier's stomach

The Customs Department is trying to identify the drugs that a Spanish woman, travelling from Ethiopia, was trying to smuggle last week. The officers caught Bejarano at Mumbai airport, and later 17 capsules containing an unknown substance were removed from her body.

On Saturday, acting on a specific input that a Spanish flyer is trying to sneak in drugs in her stomach, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department examined the passengers at Mumbai's international airport and intercepted Bejarano. They produced her in Killa court where the judge gave the AIU permission for an X-ray examination.

The AIU took Bejarano to JJ Hospital for the X-ray exam after which 17 capsules were purged out of her stomach, said an officer. "We will place everything before the court after which the capsules will be opened," the officer added.

"The woman is still under observation at JJ Hospital. On Wednesday morning another X-ray test will be done to ascertain if there are any more capsules in her body. If the report comes negative, we will produce her in Killa court," the officer told mid-day.

Meanwhile, the AIU is trying to identify the contents of the capsules, and said that the investigation is at the preliminary stage due to communication gap. Bejarano only speaks Spanish and does not understand English at all, said the AIU.

The AIU had had to take the help of Google translation during the court proceedings.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates