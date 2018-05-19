Mumbai cops seize gold worth Rs 2.3 crore

A local kingpin who was to procure the gold and selling in the local market and his employee who had come to Kalbadevi to receive the gold from these carriers also were arrested

On basis of specific information, 4 Carriers who had smuggled in 60 TT Bars concealed within their trousers (specially made cavities inside the belt area) were intercepted by DRI Officers at LTT, Mumbai.

The gold was smuggled in from the Indo-Nepal Border but has originated in Dubai. The carriers would reach Patna by bus and then arrive in Mumbai via train.

The carriers were promised a remuneration of 20,000 each for smuggling the gold into India. They had gone to Dubai in search of odd jobs and were recruited into this for monetary consideration.

All 6 have been arrested and sent to Judicial Custody until 2nd June.

