Mumbai: Cops stand guard as Bandra nullah widening begins

The civic body on Tuesday finally began the work to widen the Chamdawadi nullah outside Bandra East station amid heavy police security as people, whose illegal shanties have been razed, have been protesting against the project, said a BMC officer.

However, commuters travelling to and from Bandra East station will be inconvenienced for a little longer as the completion of widening work is expected to take another six months. Thousands of commuters arrive at Bandra railway station every hour to go to BKC, MHADA, Collector's office and family court.

The traffic police, after the request from the BMC, had cut access of BEST buses to Bandra East station from December 1 and diverted the buses to the depot near family court. Though the depot is just five minutes away, it takes longer as the road is not pedestrian-friendly.

This has caused inconvenience to the public as the skywalk connecting the station to Bandra court has been shut since June. Access to the Bandra skywalk was closed as it was declared unsafe after the CSTM bridge collapse.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started the storm water drainage project last month, but the work was moving at snail's pace due to opposition from some "miscreants".

People who lost their homes and several others whose shanties may also be torn down for the widening work are protesting against the project.

"Some miscreants were creating an issue and were not allowing the contractor to work. So we sought the help of the police and began the work on Tuesday morning as police stood guard at the site," said a BMC officer.

The road would have been opened before next monsoon had the project picked up pace on December 1, but the delay of almost a month has further pushed the completion target, said the officer. The project is being implemented phase-wise. "Currently, one part of the road is shut for the construction work. It will reopen after completion and then work on the other side will begin," said the officer.

