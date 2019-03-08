Mumbai: Cops start operating from Dharavi police chowkie

national

A police sub-inspector and two constables have been deputed to the chowkie. Pic/Atul Kamble

The police have begun operations from the Dharavi police chowkie that was embroiled in controversy. A police sub-inspector and a couple of constables were deputed to it on Thursday. Police sources suggest that normal work will start in a few days.

Dharavi beat chowkie number 1, known as the Dhobi Ghat police chowkie, was reconstructed by an NGO, Dharavi Nagrik Seva Samiti (DNSS), through public contribution after it had been pulled down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The rebuilt chowkie was inaugurated on March 1 by Ramdas Athawale, minister of state for social justice. But, the same day, the BMC issued a notice to DNSS asking them to raze it or they would do so, as they claim it is illegal.

"We have started deputing cops at the chowkie. Right now, constables have been deputed in three shifts. Soon, other staff will be deputed there," said a police officer.

"The residents are happy as the police have responded positively. We are in touch with the BMC for a positive response from them too," said Siddharth Medhe, president of Dharavi Nagrik Seva Samiti.

