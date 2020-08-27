Mumbai cops summon 3 who spread rumours in Disha Salian death case

Days after the Malwani police registered a defamation case against three people for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media regarding Disha Salian after her death, the Borivli magistrate court granted permission to the cops to interrogate the trio. The police have issued summons and asked them to appear for questioning in the next couple of days.

The trio has been identified as actor Punit Vashishtha, Youtuber Naman Sharma and director Sandeep Malani.



Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput

According to the police, after the actor's death, many fake and derogatory posts came up on social media linking the two cases. Disha's father Satish Salian had filed written complaints with the police on July 13 and August 5 and had demanded action against those who were defaming his daughter.

On August 13 the Malvani police recorded Satish's statement and a couple of days later registered a non-cognizable offence against the trio under IPC sections.

Regent Galaxy building in Malad West where Salian lived. File pics

Speaking to mid-day, Punit said, "The post on my social media page related to Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput was sent to me randomly by someone else. Later, I realised my mistake and deleted the post. I apologise to Disha's parents for it and I have done the same on social media as well."

He added, "I was told to go to the police station today for questioning, but when I called them, they told me to come tomorrow, as they are busy with Ganpati bandobast," he said.

Meanwhile, director Sandeep said, "I have not posted anything related to Disha on my social media handles. However, I've shared things related to Sushant. All allegations are false and baseless. I have not received any summons yet. I will definitely go and help the police in their investigation."

However, even after repeated attempts to contact YouTtuber Naman, he remained unavailable.

