Mumbai: Cops trace Kharghar's missing 12-year-old but father refuses to take him back

In a shocking incident, the father of a missing twelve-year-old boy refused to take the child back home. Instead, with a significant lack of emotion, the man asked police officials to admit his son to a children's remand home till he was eighteen years old.

Police officials were left speechless at the father's reaction. The child was initially found roaming the streets, upon inquiry, the cops found the him to be homeless. After the child feigned ignorance of his home address, he was sent to a remand home in Mankhurd.

The boy, howeveer, soon got bored at the remand home and revealed his home address. A report in the Times of India quotes a police officer as having stated, "Looks like he did not want to return home. So, despite knowing his address, the child feigned ignorance about his address and landed up at the remand home."

The family resides in Kharghar's Sector 13. However, this is not the first time that the boy has run away from his home. It is believed that he was onve traced and brought back from Bihar.

